Spencer County sisters share engagement

Two sisters in Spencer County who do everything together are now sharing a wedding day, and they say they wouldn't have it any other way.

Sisters, best friends, fishing buddies; Ashley and Hannah Schaus do everything together.

At 7 years apart, Ashley is very protective of her younger sister.

"When she started growing up i started realizing she was more than a blessing," said Ashley. "She was something I would always look after."

About 6 years ago, Ashley met Will Seaton. She says one of the first things she told him about was Hannah.

"I have a sister with special needs and I would like you to accept her and love her just as you love me."

He didn't just accept her, he embraced her with everything he has.

Since then, the three have become inseparable. Going out to eat, watching movies at the drive-in, and teaching Hannah how to fish.

Last summer, Ashley and Will started talking about marriage and knew they had to include Hannah.

"We had talked about getting an engagement ring for Hannah," said Ashley. "Just as a friendship you know. Best friends forever. He would always be there to protect and love her."

On Tuesday, Will surprised them both during a family photography session.

"She started crying and then I started crying," said Ashley. "I didn't even cry when he proposed to me. He got down on one knee and asked Hannah to be his 'Best Friend Forever.'"

Then followed it up with asking for Ashley's hand in marriage.

"She really taught us that happiness is the most important thing in your life."

