Spencer County sisters share engagement

People walking into the GOP Convention may have noticed a large group at the entrance.More >>
People walking into the GOP Convention may have noticed a large group at the entrance.More >>
People from all over the state came to town for the GOP Convention held at the Ford Center.More >>
People from all over the state came to town for the GOP Convention held at the Ford Center.More >>
Police tell us they responded to three separate fires in the early morning hours of Saturday. Those all happened around South Main Street.More >>
Police tell us they responded to three separate fires in the early morning hours of Saturday. Those all happened around South Main Street.More >>
There's a traffic alert for drivers along Interstate 64 in Warrick County. Dispatchers say the eastbound lanes are shut down at mile marker 37.More >>
There's a traffic alert for drivers along Interstate 64 in Warrick County. Dispatchers say the eastbound lanes are shut down at mile marker 37.More >>
The Tecumseh Braves hope to keep their season alive with a win in the semi-state round on Saturday.More >>
The Tecumseh Braves hope to keep their season alive with a win in the semi-state round on Saturday.More >>
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.More >>
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.More >>
A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash is in custody after the widow of the victim convinced him to turn himself in.More >>
A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash is in custody after the widow of the victim convinced him to turn himself in.More >>
The deputy who was cited, suspended and reassigned after the incident but both the bus driver and student are still recovering emotionally from the incident.More >>
The deputy who was cited, suspended and reassigned after the incident but both the bus driver and student are still recovering emotionally from the incident.More >>
A man in Elkhart, Indiana shared a Facebook post earlier this week with photos of a massive spider one of his co-workers found while working on a boat. The city is just a few miles south of the Michigan border.More >>
A man in Elkhart, Indiana shared a Facebook post earlier this week with photos of a massive spider one of his co-workers found while working on a boat. The city is just a few miles south of the Michigan border.More >>
Two Sumter County deputies stepped in to help a graduating high school senior who was not having the best graduation day on Friday, according to a social media post by the Sumter County School District.More >>
Two Sumter County deputies stepped in to help a graduating high school senior who was not having the best graduation day on Friday, according to a social media post by the Sumter County School District.More >>