Flood-prone areas getting financial boost from city funds

Dave Gauer lives at McConnell and Cass in Evansville, and he's mastered the art of pumping water off his property.

Just across the street, one owner showed me his flooded backyards and the tenants desperately digging out from a flooding issue.

" I have to get to work every time it rains, to keep water from coming in my house," explained Gauer.

But is there a solution in sight?

14 NEWS found out today, this area will see some relief by way of larger storm drainage pipes come August or September.

" This is a quality of life issue, when you can't even pull your car in your driveway," explained Evansville City Council President Missy Mosby.

Mosby says she's been working with Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke to ensure funding goes to fix the flooding in parts of the southeast side.

Tropicana Casino will pay the city $25 million to move on land, and Mosby says some of that money will go towards fixing key drainage problem spots around the city.

One of those spots is the intersection of McConnell and Case Avenue.

