Town of Somerville has big plans for its future

By Lauren Artino, Reporter
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Town officials in Somerville are hosting a public meeting to discuss the town's comprehensive plan, which includes building a new grocery store and recreation areas.

Some residents say they want the small town to stay as it is.

Others, offering suggestions like, cleaning up the main road that leads to town.

We'll keep you updated with this developing story.

