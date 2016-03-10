Evansville man jailed on drug dealing charges

An Evansville man is in jail on drug dealing charges.

Police say they questioned 21-year-old Carter Stegall outside a restaurant, after they were called there for a disturbance.

Officers say Stegall had more than 150 pills, used to treat anxiety, on him. They say he admitted to taking two of the pills and using heroin.

Stegall is charged with dealing a controlled substance, and possession of a syringe and drug paraphernalia.

