Drug stings net five behind bars in Evansville

Is Evansville becoming a hub for drug shipments from across the country?

In the last 48 hours, arrest records show five people in Evansville were arrested for drugs and they reportedly revealed to detectives the drugs came from Atlanta, Nashville, and the West Coast.

Detectives busted three people on Tuesday, after a confidential source told them he planned to distribute shipments of meth throughout Evansville.

That meth was sent through the mail from cities on the West Coast.

That information led detectives to arrest Bill Arndell, Lisa Watson, and James Devault.

Since February 22nd, drug detectives say they've seized 373 grams of crystal meth. That's worth over $23,000 on the streets.

Prosecutor Nick Hermann says Evansville's location makes us a one stop shop for drug dealers.

" This is a great city to live in, but it's also a great place to bring drugs through," explains Hermann.

" There's lots of heroin coming down from Chicago, we see things coming up from Atlanta, and thing from Memphis. Cocaine is obviously imported. All these different types of drugs, they come through Evansville."

Hermann says law enforcement recognize the need to exchange information cohesively, and that channel of information is leading to more and more busts for different agencies.

