Swastikas turn up at Purdue, University of Indianapolis

Officials on two Indiana college campuses are condemning the appearance of swastikas in school buildings.

University of Indianapolis President Robert L. Manuel sent an email to students Tuesday saying a swastika was discovered scratched into a bust of Chinese artist Au Ho-nien located in Schwitzer Student Center. He said the symbol adopted by the Nazis should remind students that the university is not "immune to intolerance and hate."

A swastika and anti-Semitic slur were discovered on a small whiteboard outside an office for the American Studies program in Heavilon Hall at Purdue University in West Lafayette on Monday morning.

The Lafayette Journal & Courier says College of Liberal Arts Dean David Reingold sent an email to staff and faculty on Tuesday denouncing the act.

