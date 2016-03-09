Swastikas turn up at Purdue, University of Indianapolis - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Swastikas turn up at Purdue, University of Indianapolis

Posted by Randy Moore, Anchor
(Source: State of Indiana)
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN (AP) -

Officials on two Indiana college campuses are condemning the appearance of swastikas in school buildings.

University of Indianapolis President Robert L. Manuel sent an email to students Tuesday saying a swastika was discovered scratched into a bust of Chinese artist Au Ho-nien located in Schwitzer Student Center. He said the symbol adopted by the Nazis should remind students that the university is not "immune to intolerance and hate."

A swastika and anti-Semitic slur were discovered on a small whiteboard outside an office for the American Studies program in Heavilon Hall at Purdue University in West Lafayette on Monday morning.

The Lafayette Journal & Courier says College of Liberal Arts Dean David Reingold sent an email to staff and faculty on Tuesday denouncing the act.

