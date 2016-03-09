Mesker Park Zoo could get penguin exhibit

The Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden is growing again.

Organizers say if things go as planned, the zoo could soon have a new penguin exhibit.

They'll start on that project after the carousel is installed and the Budgie aviary project is finished.

"It would be a stand alone penguin exhibit at the front of the zoo over to my right here," said Amos Morris, Mesker Park Zoo Director. It would be an outdoor exhibit. We're choosing a species that can handle weather."

The zoo is looking into a south American species in order to match the Amazonia theme of the front of the park.

The project is three to five years away.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.