Erin Andrews lawsuit brings back flood of emotions for Tri-State woman

Elisabeth says this whole incident happened at a tanning salon on First Ave.

Elisabeth Gatewood, 13 years after we first shared her story.

In a 14NEWS follow up, one woman speaking out in the wake of the Erin Andrews lawsuit decision yesterday.

Andrews was awarded $55 million after a civil lawsuit claimed she was secretly recorded during a hotel stay.

A naked video of Andrews was later released.

Today, reporter Jess Raatz spoke to Elisabeth Gatewood, thirteen years after we first shared her story.

A man was accused of peeping at her at an Evansville tanning salon.

She says the incident still haunts her today.

"I've never been so scared, horrified, embarrassed. I didn't know what to think."

In the early 2000's, Elisabeth Gatewood started tanning on a weekly basis, to get ready for a cruise.

One night, when Elisabeth was finished, she looked up and saw a man staring at her.

" Before I knew it, there he was and I kept screaming and nothing happened."

Elisabeth says news of the Erin Andrew lawsuit, breaking yesterday, brought back a flood of emotions still crystal clear in her mind over 13 years ago.

Elisabeth keeps her head on a swivel, constantly thinking someone is watching her.

She wants other victims to stand up, just like she did.

" What starts by looking through a tanning bed, can escalate to raping a child, and then murder. It has to stop somewhere, and if we don't speak up we'll be sorry."

