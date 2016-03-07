KWC Draws #1 Seed, Wisconsin-Parkside, in NCAA Midwest Regional



Kentucky Wesleyan will make their 39th NCAA record breaking appearance in the Division II men's basketball tournament, as announced Sunday night.



The No. 8 seed Panthers (27-3) travels to Somers, Wis., for the Midwest Region Championship to play host and No. 1 seed Wisconsin-Parkside Rangers (24-5) on Saturday, March 12, at 2,120-seat DeSimone Gymnasium on campus.



No. 4 Lewis Flyers (24-8) will play No. 5 Saginaw Valley Cardinals (22-7); No. 2 Bellarmine Knights (23-6) will face No. 7 Ferris State (21-9); and No. 3 Ashland Eagles (25-5) will meet No. 6 Indianapolis Greyhounds (20-7).



The semifinals will be Sunday, March 13, and the championship on Tuesday, March 15.



Game times and ticket information will be released on Monday.



