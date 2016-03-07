KWC Draws #1 Seed, Wisconsin-Parkside, in NCAA Midwest Regional - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

KWC Draws #1 Seed, Wisconsin-Parkside, in NCAA Midwest Regional

Posted by Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -


Kentucky Wesleyan will make their 39th NCAA record breaking appearance in the Division II men's basketball tournament, as announced Sunday night.
  
The No. 8 seed Panthers (27-3) travels to Somers, Wis., for the Midwest Region Championship to play host and No. 1 seed Wisconsin-Parkside Rangers (24-5) on Saturday, March 12, at 2,120-seat DeSimone Gymnasium on campus.
       
No. 4 Lewis Flyers (24-8) will play No. 5 Saginaw Valley Cardinals (22-7); No. 2 Bellarmine Knights (23-6) will face No. 7 Ferris State (21-9); and No. 3 Ashland Eagles (25-5) will meet No. 6 Indianapolis Greyhounds (20-7).
       
The semifinals will be Sunday, March 13, and the championship on Tuesday, March 15.
       
Game times and ticket information will be released on Monday.
 

Courtesy:  KWC Sports Information Dept.   copyright 2016, WFIE, All rights reserved.

