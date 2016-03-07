Icemen Blow Early Lead, Fall to Thunder

The Evansville IceMen jumped out to a two goal lead Sunday against the Wichita Thunder, but the Thunder battled back to win 4-2 at the Ford Center. The loss snaps an eight game home point streak for the IceMen and a three game winning streak.

The IceMen scored first right after a power play ended, when Tyson Fawcett fired a shot from the point through a screen at 12:50 of the first period. Evansville made it 2-0 at the end of one, when Nathan Moon crashed the net a shoveled a loose puck past Wichita goalie Sean Bonar. IceMen goalie Matt Zenzola, starting just his first game since New Year’s Eve, stopped all 17 shots in the frame.

Wichita found the net 1:20 into the second period on a power play, when Michael Neal tipped a Martin Nemcik shot past Zenzola. The Thunder tied the game at 2-2 when Domenic Alberga fired a shot under the blocker off of a face-off win at 11:07. The teams combined for just eight shots in the period and went into the third knotted at two goals apiece.

The Thunder took their first lead 3:59 into the third when Dean Chelios capitalized on a rebound for the second Wichita power play goal. 55 seconds later, Kenton Miller fired a one-timer into the net on a 2-on-1 rush to make it 4-2. Bonar made 11 saves in the third period and 24 for the game in his fifth win. Zenzola stopped 26 shots in the loss.

The IceMen wrap up their season-long six-game home stand Wednesday against the Quad City Mallards at 6:15pm. Evansville then travels to Indianapolis to start a home-and-home weekend series with the Indy Fuel Friday. The IceMen will host the Fuel Saturday and wrap up a four game week with Quad City again next Sunday at the Ford Center.

