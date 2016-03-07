USI Baseball Sweeps Home Invitational

The University of Southern Indiana baseball team held off a ninth-inning Wayne State University rally before posting a 2-1 victory Sunday afternoon at the USI Baseball Field. USI sees its record go to 7-3 mark, while WSU goes finished the day 1-5.



USI freshman right-hander Austin Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) stranded WSU runners at second and third in the ninth to get the complete game victory in his first collegiate start. Krizan, who allowed only one runner to reach third in the first eight innings, gave up one run on eight hits, while striking out six in the nine innings of work.



The Eagles provided Krizan all of the offense he would need in the second and third inning. USI took a 1-0 lead in the second when sophomore designated hitter Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) scored on a ground out by senior third baseman Trent Gunn (Tell City, Indiana).



Sophomore second baseman Sam Griggs (Evansville, Indiana) sealed the victory for the Eagles an inning later with an RBI-double to left center in the third, scoring senior shortstop Kyle Niemeier(Evansville, Indiana). USI would hold the 2-0 lead until the ninth when Warriors made a final run at Krizan and the Eagles.



USI hits the road for the first time in 2016 when it travels to play in the Perfect Pitch Spring Swing in Emerson, Georgia. The Spring Swing features USI versus Augusta University Tuesday at 3 p.m. (CST) and Georgia College & State University Wednesday at 2 p.m. (CST).



The Eagles return to the Midwest and travel to Drury University for a three-game series March 11-13 for their first official road games of 2016. Coverage of all road games can be found at GoUSIEagles.com.



The next home games for the Eagles are March 19-20 when USI hosts Quincy University for a two-game series.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Dept. copyright 2016, WFIE, all rights reserved.