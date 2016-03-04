14NEWS investigates college campus security

A 14NEWS investigation into University of Evansville and University of Southern Indiana's campus security has unearthed some interesting numbers.

According to law enforcement records, there were four reports of sexual assault at USI since November. Authorities say two of those reports were classified as unfounded after an investigation, in another, the victim stopped cooperating, and another allegedly happened off campus.

Last month, sheriff's deputies responded to 56 runs at USI. That included anything from criminal mischief, to what's called a "law investigation."

USI's campus population is nearly four times the University of Evansville's student population.

Records we pulled show Evansville police have responded to no violent crime reports at UE in the past month.

UE and USI do not have campus police departments. They have public safety offices. They are not sworn police officers and do not carry weapons.

USI boasts a campus population around 10,000 people and a staff of 15 full-time officers, according to USI's director of public safety.

Other schools with similar student population numbers and even smaller schools, have campus police departments.

"USI has an outstanding public safety office. They handle the students’ needs and the campus needs, however in light of what we've seen with these mass casualty shootings on campuses, they're not really equipped to respond to that type of activity," said Sheriff Dave Wedding.

USI's public safety director says the discussion of having a sworn police department has come up before.

“If I'm a parent of a student, I would like to think they have trained law enforcement on campus to respond immediately,” said Wedding.

Both UE and USI have text alert systems, and hire off-duty law enforcement for special events.

USI public safety officers are EMT trained, because they say their number one call is illness or injury related.

Here's the numbers for how local universities compare to other Indiana institutions (who have campus police departments with sworn police officers):

Institutions Police Dept or Security Officers How many officers? Campus population University of Evansville Security officers (cannot carry weapons) Nine public safety personnel 2,600 people University of Southern Indiana Security officers (cannot carry weapons) Sixteen public safety personnel 10,200 people Notre Dame Police Department 25 full-time officers 10,000 people Valparaiso University Police Department 12 sworn officers 4,000 people Indiana Univ. Southeast Police Department 11 sworn officers 6,500 people Indiana Univ. Northwest Police Department 12 sworn officers 5,200 people University of Indianapolis Police Department 9 sworn officers 5,000-6,000 people Ivy Tech - Indianapolis Police Department 27 sworn officers 14,000 people Indiana State Univ. Police Department 27 sworn officers 13,000 - 14,000 people Butler Univ. Police Department 16 sworn officers 4,000 people Ball State Police Department 32 sworn officers 20,000 people

