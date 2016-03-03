Evansville Police preparing for increased calls for crisis intervention

The Evansville Police Department now has over half the department trained for crisis intervention situations.

Ninety officers on EPD have been certified in the 40-hour course for crisis intervention.

Officers responded to 568 calls for crisis intervention in 2015.

That could be a suicidal person, a person trying to hurt others, or a combative person.

With this crisis intervention training, less than 1% of the calls for crisis intervention ended in use of force.

Sgt. Jason Cullum says as more mental health facilities close their doors, it often falls on police officers to be the first person responding to a call for help.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.