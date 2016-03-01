14 News Exclusive: Friends unveil customized Jeep for Tri-state teen battling cancer

18-year-old Sam Bean got the surprise of his life Tuesday night, after battling cancer for several months.

He had over 1200 tumors removed from his abdomen, before going through vigorous chemo treatments.

Sam is a member of the Evansville Area Jeepers Club , and the guys took his Jeep to customize it, while Sam was in the hospital.

Over $10,000 and 600 man hours, went into Project Slayer, and watch the video above for the big surprise!

