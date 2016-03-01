EVSC's Hangers hosting Prom Palooza

For the second year, EVSC's Hangers is hosting Prom Palooza.

Girls in need can choose from more than 500 free prom dresses. Guys can get a suit, and maybe even win a tux rental and other freebies.

Everything was donated by people or businesses in the community.

"These are dresses that the kids are buying today. When I say brand new, they're this year's dresses," said Barry Jones, the director of Hangers.

Francie Renschler and the Vanderburgh Medical Alliance and a few others are giving 10 girls the ultimate prom package: hair, nails, make up, flowers, dinner, and tickets to the dance, for free.

With their donation, those lucky young ladies will spend prom day being pampered at Shannon Aleksandr’s Salon and Spa.

"The success for us is just seeing the smile on their face and seeing someone actually look beautiful and feel great about themselves. So that's our joy that we get out of doing this for people," said JD Opel, Artistic Director at Shannon Aleksandr.

"Overall, they're going to finish their junior and senior year of high school on top of the world, and that just brings more confidence then as they enter the next phase of their life, too," added Francie Renschler with the VMA.

The event is for EVSC and Signature School students. They must be referred by their school and should bring an application with them.

Prom Palooza is from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 11 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 12.

You can donate dresses, suits, purses, shoes, or funds until March 11. Adult volunteers are welcome on the days of the event.

