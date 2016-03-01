Troubled Waters - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Troubled Waters

It wasn't supposed to be an issue here. It's a story that has gripped the nation's attention. Lead in the water of Flint, Mich. residents and the dangerous effects it causes.

14NEWS tested water from corners of the Tri-State for lead and the results just may surprise you.

Don't miss this special report, Troubled Waters, tonight only on 14NEWS at 6.

