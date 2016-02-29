Libbert Road closes Tuesday, expected to reopen in 3-5 weeks - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Libbert Road closes Tuesday, expected to reopen in 3-5 weeks

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

Part of Libbert Road in Warrick County will close for several weeks, starting Tuesday.

The stretch from Highway 66 to Vann Road will be closed for three to five weeks, weather permitting.

Part of the constructions includes expanding the Warrick Wellness Trail.

We’re told the road will be widened and crews will install a traffic signal at the trail.

