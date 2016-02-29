Aces Officially #2 Seed, for Arch Madness

One of the best regular seasons in over 20 years saw the University of Evansville men’s basketball team finish at 23-8 and 12-6 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

With the stellar run, the Purple Aces have officially earned the #2 seed for Arch Madness and will play their first game on Friday at 6 p.m. against the winner of Thursday’s game between #7 Missouri State and 10th seeded Drake.

The Aces earned the second seed after earning the tiebreaker over Illinois State. UE finished with an RPI of 91 while the Redbirds were 106th.

Wichita State is the top seed and will play the winner of Thursday’s Loyola/Bradley game. Third seeded Illinois State faces the No.6 seed Indiana State in the 8:30 p.m. game on Friday. The Shockers open Friday’s play at noon.

Friday’s 2:30 p.m. game features #4 UNI and #5 Southern Illinois. The Aces are the third game of the day and play at 6 p.m.

