USI Men Beat Rockhurst, Advance to GLVC Quarterfinals

University of Southern Indiana Men's Basketball advanced to the quarterfinals of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament with an 86-72 victory over Rockhurst University Sunday afternoon at the Physical Activities Center. USI watched its record rise to 19-10 overall, while Rockhurst finished its season with a record of 12-15.



The GLVC Tournament moves to the Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri, for the quarterfinals on Friday. USI's opponent and tip-off time are to be announced after the GLVC re-seeds the field following all of today's first round contests. Pairings and start times will be announced later this evening or Monday morning.



The Screaming Eagles won a low-scoring, defensive battle in opening half, 33-26. Junior forward T.J. Tisdell (Cape Girardeau, Missouri) paced the Eagles with eight first half points, while junior guard Jeril Taylor (Louisville, Kentucky) grabbed a team-high eight rebounds in the opening 20 minutes. USI had seven players score in the opening half and led by as many as seven points twice in the first stanza.



USI exploded offensively in the second half, shooting 61.3% from the field (19-31) and pulled away from Rockhurst, leading by as many as 15 points twice (62-47 and 83-68). Tisdell and Taylor continued to pace the Eagles in the second half with 14 points each.



Overall, Tisdell led the Eagles with a game-high and season-high 22 points. He was eight-of-12 from the field and six-of-seven from the stripe to lead the way.



Taylor followed Tisdell in the scoring column with 19 points, while completing his fifth double-double of the year with a season-high 14 rebounds. The junior guard also matched his season-high for the sixth time by connecting on four three-point field goals.



Freshman guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) and junior guard Bobo Drummond (Peoria, Illinois) rounded out the double-figure scorers for the Eagles with 15 points and 13 points, respectively.

