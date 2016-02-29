Lady Aces Blow Lead Late, Fall at Illinois St.

The University of Evansville women’s basketball team led for nearly 35 minutes on Sunday afternoon, but the team couldn’t respond to a late Illinois State surge as the Purple Aces fell to the hosts 65-59 at Redbird Arena.

The Aces (2-25, 1-15 Missouri Valley) took the lead on a Sara Dickey three-pointer just over two minutes into the contest, and the team wouldn’t look back until there was just over two minutes left in the game.

Dickey was the primary driver of the UE offense on the day with a game-best 28 points. The junior out of Montezuma, Ind., was 9-of-21 from the field with seven rebounds.

Dickey now has 1,584 points in her Aces career, the third-best mark in school history.

Camary Williams was the only other player in double-figures for UE, racking up 10 points, and Kerri Gasper was third on the team with nine. Laura Friday, who was previously 3-0 for her career in games in Normal, failed to record a point, but she led both teams with six assists.

Meanwhile, Octavia Crump led the way for the Redbirds (7-20, 5-11 MVC) with 22 points. The senior forward went 8-for-13 from the field and brought down a game-best 11 rebounds. Taylor Stewart and Shakeela Fowler starred as well, combining for 27 points.

The Aces will return to action next weekend as the team is slated to close out the regular season with games against Drake and Northern Iowa.

NOTES: UE is 17-29 all-time vs. Illinois State … In road contests, the Aces are 9-13 … UE had previously won on each of the last three trips to Normal … Shyla McKibbon-Puelston is the next target on the all-time scoring list for Sara Dickey. McKibbon-Puelston entered the UE Athletics Hall of Fame last month, and she finished her Aces career in 2002 with 1,626 career points … With 583 career rebounds, Sasha Robinson now ranks ninth all-time in the UE history books … She is 22 away from moving up to eighth.

Courtesy: UE Sports Information Dept. copyright 2016, WFIE, All rights reserved.