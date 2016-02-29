USI Misses Opportunities, in Losing to Truman St.

The 21st-ranked University of Southern Indiana baseball team concluded the Dunn Hospitality Classic with a tough 3-2 loss to Truman State University afternoon at the USI Baseball Field. USI sees its record go to 3-3 mark, while Truman State watched its record go to 3-4.



After a scoreless four and a half innings, the Screaming Eagles struck first with a tally in the fifth to take a 1-0 lead. USI senior shortstop Kyle Niemeier (Evansville,Indiana) gave the Eagles the lead by singling in senior first baseman Andrew Cope (Evansville, Indiana) with the lead run.



Truman State knotted the game, 1-1, in the top of the seventh and took a 3-1 lead with a pair of tallies in the eighth. USI tried to rally in the bottom half of the seventh, but left the bases loaded.



The Eagles would try to rally again in the ninth, getting runners on the corners with one out. Niemeier scored USI's second run on a Truman State balk, before sophomore second baseman Sam Griggs(Evansville, Indiana) stranded at third when sophomore leftfielder Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) struck out to end the game.



On the mound, USI junior right-hander Devin Williams (Evansville, Indiana) received a tough-luck loss for the Eagles. Williams allowed three unearned runs on five hits, while striking out five Bulldog batters.



The Eagles continues its 10-game homestand next weekend when they host the USI Invitational. USI is slated to play Trevecca Nazarene University Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. before finishing the homestand with games against Wayne State University Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at noon. Live coverage of the game can be found at GoUSIEagles.com.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Dept. copyright 2016, WFIE, All rights reserved