UE Softball Falls to Kentucky, 7-1

Courtney Land hit her first home run of the season, but the University of Kentucky posted 10 hits as they grabbed a 2-1 win over the University of Evansville softball team on Sunday in the fifth and final game of the Frost Classic.

The Wildcats picked up two runs in the top of the first off of Aces starter Samantha Fleming. Katie Reed and Abbey Cheek each had RBI knocks in the frame. Two more Wildcat runs crossed the plate in the third as Reed struck again with an RBI triple.

UK took a 5-0 lead with a run in the fifth before UE (10-5) got on the board in the bottom of the frame off of Land’s first homer of the season. It was one of four hits the Aces mustered on Sunday. The Wildcats wrapped up the scoring in the sixth as they finished off the 7-1 win.

Evansville’s other hits on the day came from Chandra Parr, Hayli Scott and Kori Keyes.

Up next for the Purple Aces is the home opener versus Eastern Illinois on Wednesday, March 9. The Aces and Panthers will play a doubleheader set for a 3 p.m. start.

Courtesy: UE Sports Information Dept. copyright 2016, WFIE, all rights reserved.