Aces' Bats Explode, as They Rip Monmouth

The University of Evansville baseball team scored in each of the first five innings on Sunday and every starting hitter in the line-up recorded at least one hit as the Purple Aces coasted past Monmounth 15-3 at Russell C. King Field on the campus of Wofford.

“We had been waiting for the bats to have an offensive explosion, and today was a great day for it,” UE head coach Wes Carroll said. “We had a great start from Austin Allinger, and he was able to pitch around some errors in the early innings. Our bats really took over in winning time, and it was really a great feeling to see them have the day they had.”

It was a dominant offensive showing for the Aces line-up as the team finished with 20 hits, nine of which went for extra bases. Josh Jyawook led UE (2-4) in the contest, finishing 4-for-5 with four runs batted in and a pair of runs. Both Trey Hair and Eric McKibban also had three-hit days, combining for four scores, and Korbin Willams was second on the team in RBI thanks to a three-run seventh-inning blast.

Allinger got the nod on the mound for UE, tossing five innings, allowing three runs on five hits. The freshman earned his first win of the season, striking out four to move to 1-0.

The Aces got things going with a Hair one-out double in the bottom of the first, and back-to-back singles from Shain Showers and Jyawook cashed in the first run of the game. A two-out error and a Jonathan Ramon single brought home two more as the Aces took a 3-0 lead into the second stanza.

An error in the second and a Ramon home run in the following inning gave the Aces a 5-0 lead after three.

After Monmouth (2-5) reclaimed a trio of runs in the fourth, Boomer Synek and Showers each doubled home scores in the bottom half of the frame to make it 7-3. The Aces would keep it going in the fifth as Synek and Jyawook singles added two more, and Williams’ three-run shot highlighted a six-run seventh to account for the game’s final score.

Monmouth’s Ricky Dennis was credited with the loss after allowing the game’s first five runs, and the Hawks line-up was held to just five hits total on the day.

The Aces will be back in action on Wednesday as the team heads south once more for a game against Belmont before returning to Evansville to open the 2016 home schedule next weeked.

NOTES: With two home runs on the season so far, Boomer Synek has already tied his previous career total … The senior left the park twice in 2014 … UE has seven homers through six games this season … Since 1978, the Aces had not previously played USC Upstate, Wofford, and Monmouth … Sunday’s game marked the first time the Aces had played a team from New Jersey.

