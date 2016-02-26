Settlement reached for all victims in deadly University Parkway crash

Surveillance picture from the other crash Michael Gann was involved in, just minutes before the deadly accident.

A 14 News update to a story we've been following for over a year.

There's now a settlement for the three victims of the deadly University Parkway crash in Vanderburgh County, almost one year later.

Reitz high school students, Hannah Miller and Kurt Osborne, survived that crash.

15-year-old Logan Brown did not.

An attorney for Robert John & Associates, representing the family of Kurt Osborne, says a settlement against Micahel Gann was finalized this morning.

Gann is the man police say was driving drunk and cause the wreck.

A universal settlement has been reached for all the victims, according to attorney Richard Hawley.

Hawley says the terms and settlement details are confidential.

Gann is due back in court on April 11th for his next criminal court proceeding.



