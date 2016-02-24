Reward offered for information in Jasper home invasion

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a home invasion in Jasper.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at a home on Dewey Street.

Police say a man went into the home and took items while the residents were asleep. As he was leaving, the suspect allegedly started a fire near the back door.

The residents woke up and were able to put out the fire with only minimal damage to the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.