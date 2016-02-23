Meet the newest member of the 14 First Alert weather team

WFIE is excited to be launching its newest member of the 14 First Alert weather team: The Interceptor.

The Interceptor will help provide viewers with more extensive coverage, including an exciting array of views in times of severe weather or breaking news.

It’s moving live shot remote toggles control between the windshield camera, talent camera, and rooftop camera - which has a 360-degree motion, so you won’t miss a second of fast approaching storms.

Also equipped with a mobile weather station, we can provide up to the minute observations while we’re on the move.

For the first time here at 14NEWS, we will be able to not only keep you informed of approaching storms, but give you a mobile firsthand view of what to see and expect.

While the Interceptor will primarily be used for severe weather, winter weather, and breaking news, you can still look for it at the Fall Festival, and many other area events.

