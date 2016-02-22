Warrick Co. sells 330,000 pounds of recycling at new processing center

Warrick Co. sells 330,000 pounds of recycling at new processing - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

More than 330,000 pounds of recyclables have been sold from Warrick County’s new processing center.

The center opened this past November.

Superintendent Scott Anslinger says this has exceeded his expectations.

The county will keep the money made from selling the sorted items. There’s no word yet on that number.

