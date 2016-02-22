Thermoplastics manufacturer expanding in Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Thermoplastics manufacturer expanding in Evansville

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

DSM Engineering Plastics is expanding and will be adding 34 new jobs over the next couple of years.

The company is investing in infrastructure and new equipment at its facility on West Mill Road.

DSM currently has 160 employees. The new jobs will have an average wage of about $29/hour.

