Icemen Stun Mavericks, End Losing Streak

The short-handed Evansville IceMen did something only one other team has done this season on Sunday. The IceMen beat the Missouri Mavericks 2-1 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. It was only Missouri’s third home loss in 27 games.

The IceMen found the back of the net early in the game, when Andrew Himelson’s shot from the point deflected off of a stick in front of Mavericks goaltenderSteven Summerhays 3:34 into the first period. Evansville outshot Missouri 15-8 in the frame, but was unsuccessful on a four-minute power play when Jesse Root’s stick came up and caught Alex Wideman. Wideman did not return.

The Mavericks tied the game when Patrick Cullity fired a shot through a screen over the glove of IceMen goalie Scott Greenham at 12:06 of the second period. The two goalies took a beating with several collisions at the net, but both teams continued to struggle on the power play. The teams skated into the third period tied 1-1.

Evansville benefitted from a Missouri blunder on a delayed IceMen penalty 5:45 into the third period in what turned out to be the game-winning goal. With Summerhays pulled for an extra attacker, Tyler Barnes’ shot from the point was blocked by IceMen defenseman Spencer Humphries. When Barnes tried to recover, he swept the puck all the way down the ice into his own net.

Suddenly in the lead, the IceMen killed the sixth Mavericks power play and hung on to the 2-1 victory. Greenham stopped 31 shots in the win.

The IceMen head to Cincinnati Tuesday to complete the four-game road trip, before returning home February 26-27 for two games against the Atlanta Gladiators for Pink the Rink Weekend. Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on www.evansvilleicemen.com and ECHL TV. Game time is scheduled for 7:35pm EST (6:35 in Evansville), and pregame coverage will begin at 6:20pm CST.

Courtesy: Icemen Media Relations. copyright 2016, WFIE, All rights reserved.