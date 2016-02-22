Aces Softball Wins Again, in Tiger Classic

In the final game of the Tiger Classic, the University of Evansville softball team capped off another 4-1 weekend in style, taking down Northern Kentucky by a final of 5-4 in extra innings.



Michal Luckett was the offensive star once again for the Aces (8-2) as she went 4-5 with an RBI and run scored. Ashlee Kawall notched two hits for the Purple Aces while Hayli Scott scored two runs.



"This team keeps finding a way to grind it out," head coach Mat Mundell said. "We have a great pitching staff that works well with one another. Offensively, we keep trying to play one pitch at a time. We have a deep team with all contributing right now."



Evansville got on the board in the top of the first on a Danielle Freeman double to left center. That plated Luckett, who began the game with a leadoff single. Two more UE runs cross the plate in the second as Kawall drove in the first run with a single to second base. She would score later in the inning on Luckett's second hit of the day.



Northern Kentucky scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the third as they took a 4-3 edge. Two runs scored on a Sydney Ferrante double while the Norse also had two other RBI singles in the inning.



Some 2-out magic saw the Aces knot the game in the top of the 5th. With two outs, Hayli Scott doubled down the left field line to score the tying run. The score remained at 4-4 until the top of the 8th inning. With one out and runners on the corners, Morgan Florey, who had pitched the previous three innings, came to the plate for her first at-bat of the year. The move by the UE coaching staff paid off as Florey singled to center in what proved to be the game-winning hit.



Amanda Blankenship went 2 innings in the start while Emily Lockhart also pitched a pair, giving up one hit. Florey earned the win as she went the final four frames and fanned six batters. She is now 4-0.



On Friday, Evansville heads back to the state of Tennessee where they will play in the UT-Chattanooga 2016 Frost Classic, which will take place in Chattanooga, Tenn.

