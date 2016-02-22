USI Baseball Earns Series Win Over Lakers

The University of Southern Indiana baseball team pounded out 19 hits in defeating Grand Valley State University, 16-6, Sunday afternoon at the USI Baseball Field. USI wins the 2016 opening series and concludes the weekend 2-1, while GVSU sees its record got to 1-2.



The Screaming Eagles exploded for six runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by a grand slam by senior catcher Ryan Bertram (Zionsville, Indiana), and jumped out to an overpowering 6-0 lead. The home run was Bertram's second of the series.



USI would go on to scored 14 runs in the first four innings with senior centerfielder Hamilton Carr (Evansville, Indiana) capping off the four-run fourth with a two-run blast to left field. The Eagles would add a run in the sixth and seventh for the 16 runs.



Overall at the plate for the Eagles, sophomore leftfielder Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) led the USI attack by going four-for-five with four RBIs and three runs scored, while Bertram finished the day two-for-four with two runs scored and the four RBIs from the first inning blast. USI also had a total of six hitters with two-or-more hits.



On the mound, junior right-hander Mike Ringer (Springfield, Illinois) picked up the win in relief. Ringer (1-0) allowed a walk and struck out one in one inning in his USI debut.



USI junior right-hander Devin Williams (Evansville, Indiana) started and got the no decision. Williams allowed five runs, four earned, on six hits and two walks, while striking out one in four-plus innings.



The Eagles continues the 10-game homestand Friday when USI hosts the Dunn Hospitality Classic, beginning with showdown with Truman State University at 2 p.m. Live coverage, statistics and audio broadcast, will be available at GoUSIEagles.com. Fans also can listen to live call of the game on WPSR 90.7FM.

