Buss, Indiana Women, Lose a Nailbiter

Behind 18 second-half points from Amanda Cahill, Indiana bounced back from a 15-point halftime deficit to get within one with under a minute to play in Carver-Hawkeye Arena before falling short to Iowa on Sunday, 76-73. Cahill finished with 22 points as she achieved her ninth double-double of the year adding 14 rebounds.



The Hoosiers had the upper hand early with back-to-back layups from Tyra Buss and Cahill followed by a trey from Karlee McBride that gave IU a 7-0 lead in the game's first 1:18. A Buss steal led to a layup on the other end to cap a 9-0 Indiana run with 7:24 to play in the first quarter.



Iowa (17-11, 7-9) fired back using a 10-2 run to cut the Hoosiers lead to one, 11-10. Both teams played even the rest of the period as IU led by one after one, 20-19.



A Hawkeye 3-point field goal to end the first quarter began a 15-0 burst for the home team to give Iowa a 31-20 edge with 6:39 remaining in the opening half before Kym Royster ended a 5:35 field goal drought for the Hoosiers.



The stagnate second quarter continued for Indiana as IU hit just one field goal over a span of 9:25 of game play in which Iowa outscored the Hoosiers 25-2 during that stretch to lead 41-22.



Indiana (18-10, 10-6) scored six straight late in the second period to the cut the deficit to 13 before Iowa closed the half with layup to take a 43-28 edge into the locker room.



After an Iowa bucket to start the third period, Indiana began to mount a comeback outscoring the Hawkeyes 15-4 over a stretch of 2:50 to cut get within six, 49-43, with 5:26 to play in the third.



A later Whitney Jennings layup for Iowa would stretch its lead back to eight before Jenn Anderson and Cahill scored on consecutive Hoosier possessions to get within four late in the third quarter.



That four-point separation would be the first of seven times that IU climbed within four during a stretch of the second half before eventually pulling within a possession, 72-70, on a pair of Cahill free throws with 2:14 to go.



Jennings followed with a jumper for the Hawkeyes to make it a two-possession game yet again. This time it was short lived as a Karlee McBride steal led to a Cahill three-point play on a layup and foul to make it a 74-73 Iowa lead with under a minute to go.



The Hoosiers got the stop they needed, but Iowa was able to secure the offensive board to retain possession. IU was forced to foul and Ally Disterhoft nailed two free throws to make it a 76-73 score with 15 seconds to play.



On the final possession of the game, Indiana found McBride for a 3-point field goal attempt that fell short and the long rebound landed in the hands of Buss. Buss was forced to shoot from beyond the arc as time expired, but the attempt was no good as Iowa held on for the win.



Cahill finished with ninth double-double of the year, the most double-doubles in a single year for an IU player since 2008-09.



Anderson also notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards, marking the fifth time this year Indiana has had two players with double-doubles in the same game.



Other double-digit scorers for the Hoosiers were Tyra Buss with 18 points and Alexis Gassion with 15.



All five Iowa starters scored in double figures led by 19 points from Disterhoft.



The Hoosiers will continue their road swing with a matchup at Nebraska on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

