125 Years of Service

In 1880, Isaac Alexander founded Alexander's funeral service in Ireland,
Indiana. His original horse drawn funeral coach can be seen today at the
Evansville Museum. Upon Isaac's death, his son, Alvah D. Alexander moved
the business to Evansville in 1921.
Through the years Kenneth G. and Thomas A. Alexander expanded the funeral home’s locations to meet the needs of families in Evansville and Newburgh.
Today, in our 5th Generation of Family Service, Alexander Funeral Homes & Cemeteries is the area’s most preferred Funeral Service Provider and one of the largest in the state of Indiana.
Alexander provides the finest staff of funeral and cemetery professionals, service beyond expectation, and equally important, affordability. It has always been our philosophy to treat everyone with dignity and respect.
We are grateful for the trust and confidence generations of families have place in us. We are committed to serving every family’s needs with a 100% Service Guarantee.
Our Affiliation with Dignity Memorial , a national network of over 1800 funeral service providers, provides convenience and cost savings by entrusting one provider with all your needs.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
