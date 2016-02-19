In 1999, Casey Combest of Owensboro Senior High School was one of the fastest sprinters in the world. In winning the National High School Championship in the 60 meters, he set a national record that still stands. In fact, his time of 6.57 seconds would have won the NCAA Championship that year.

Unfortunately, his fast track to Olympic stardom was struck down by a conviction for trafficking in marijuana in 2000. His life spiraled downward from there. Fast forward to 2015 and outgoing Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear issued a pardon for Casey.

Our story, “Race for Redemption” is about what Casey using his new lease on life to make a positive contribution. He is training aspiring sprinters to be champions. And he wants to organize track meets to benefit the “Friends of Sinners” transitional housing facility in Owensboro.

