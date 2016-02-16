Krista McEnany

Krista grew up in West Lafayette, IN where she went on to attend Purdue University.

Before receiving her degrees Krista demonstrated a passion for both science and the theater arts.

She received a B.S. in Meteorology and a B.A. in Theater Acting. While at Purdue, Krista was elected Co-President of the Forecasting Club as well as Vice President of Purdue’s local AMS chapter. Krista was also a weather intern at WTHR in Indianapolis and WLFI in West Lafayette, IN.

When she isn’t following the weather or the news she enjoys traveling, whitewater rafting, board games, movies, dining out, and attending live sporting events. Krista enjoys all types music and plays the flute, piccolo, and saxophone.

Krista is thrilled to be working with the team at WFIE and looks forward to sharing her passion with all its’ viewers.

Feel free to email her with any comments, story ideas or weather photos at kmcenany@14news.com

You can also follow Krista on Twitter and like her Facebook page.