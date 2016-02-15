Illinois: Voter registration deadline is Tuesday

There's an important deadline for Illinois voters Tuesday.

That's the deadline for online voter registration for the 2016 general primary. You have until 11:59 pm Tuesday night to register.

The Illinois primary election is March 15th. This is the first presidential election in which 17-year-olds in Illinois can register and vote in the primary if they will be 18 by the general election on November 8th.

The online voter application form is available here: https://ova.elections.il.gov/

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.