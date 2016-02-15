Evansville shooting suspect still on the loose; friends remember victim lost

Police still searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous, after a weekend shooting that left one man dead.

The pictures aren't crystal clear, but do you know the suspect in these pictures?

He's accused of shooting and killing Maurice Heyward outside the Lucky Lady lounge in the 500 block of North Main on Saturday morning.

Heyward is originally from South Carolina, but moved to Evansville.

Family and friends here in Evansville reacting to the news over the past few days.

"This proud father was shot to death in a senseless act of violence," one person wrote on Facebook.

The shooting happened in the center of the Jacobsville neighborhood, an area under intense pressure for a revitalization effort.

Maurice Heyward leaves behind his daughters, who were attached to his hip in almost every picture that was sent to us.

