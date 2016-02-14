Icemen Blow Lead, Lose in Overtime

The Evansville IceMen saw a two-goal lead diminish in the third period, before the Cincinnati Cyclones capped the comeback in the final seconds of overtime to stun the IceMen 4-3 Sunday at the Ford Center.

The IceMen flipped the script from Saturday’s game in Cincinnati and peppered Cyclones goalie Andy Iles with 20 shots. Evansville finally broke the tie with 23 seconds left in the first period when Alex Wideman lifted a shot over Iles from the left circle.

After killing off two straight penalties, Cincinnati converted on its first power play, when Nick Huard beat IceMen goalie Christoffer Bengtsberg from between the circles 5:01 into the second period. Jordan Sims put Evansville back in front when his shot from the top of the right circle fooled Iles up high. Daultan Leveille made it 3-1, when he broke free behind the Cyclones defense and slid a backhander between the legs of Iles.

Cincinnati capitalized on another power play in the third period, when Zach Budish scooped up a loose puck in front and spun it into the net to cut the IceMen lead to one. 38 seconds later, Peter Quenneville picked the pocket of an Evansville defender in the IceMen zone and fired the game-tying goal past Bengtsberg.

The IceMen appeared to win the game late in overtime when the red light went on, but the shot hit the side of the net, which led to the ensuing Cyclones rush.Tommy Mele completed the comeback when he scored the winning goal with seven seconds left in the extra frame. Bengtsberg stopped a career high 41 shots in the overtime defeat, while Iles made 34 saves in his second straight win over the IceMen.

Evansville hits the road next weekend for three games in three days. First, the IceMen travel to Tulsa to take on the Oilers at 7:05pm Friday at the BOK Center. The team then travels to Independence, MO for games Saturday night and Sunday afternoon against the Missouri Mavericks at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

