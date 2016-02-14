Lady Aces Lose Lead Late, Fall to So. Illinois

The University of Evansville women's basketball team rode the hot-shooting touch of Camille Coleman for much of the contest on Sunday, but the three-point accuracy of Southern Illinois ultimately proved too much as the Purple Aces dropped a 66-63 decision to the Salukis at the Ford Center.



Coleman, who eclipsed her career high for points in just 19 minutes, ended the day with a game-best 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including a 5-of-6 mark from distance. The freshman out of South Bend has now hit double-figures in points in three consecutive contests.



"Camille played great today, and she did what we've felt like she was capable of doing from day one," UE head coach Oties Epps said. "You can see her growing in confidence, and she executed very well and was comfortable with the ball in her hands. Overall, I think this was one of the better games that we've played all year, but unfortunately we weren't able to come away with the win."



Coleman's previous career high was 19 points, which came in a loss at Bowling Green in December.



Sara Dickey also enjoyed an efficient contest, going 8-for-11 for 17 points, and Sasha Robinson chipped in eight points and nine rebounds. Collectively, the Aces (2-21, 1-11 Missouri Valley) shot a scorching 54% from the field.



However, the offensive efficiency of UE was rendered moot by the hot outside shooting of the Salukis (15-9, 8-4 MVC) in the second half. SIU was 8-of-11 from beyond the arc after the break. Kylie Giebelhausen led the assault, draining four threes on the way to finish with 14 points, but she would get plenty of help on offense as Cartaesha Macklin, Celina VanHyfte and Kim Nebo ended with 15, 13 and 10 points, respectively.



Evansville will continue its current three-game homestand next week as the team will play host to Wichita State on Friday and Missouri State on Sunday.

NOTES: UE is 26-28 all-time versus Southern Illinois and 13-12 in contests played in Evansville … The last Aces win in Evansville over SIU was a 67-31 win at the Ford Center on Feb. 23, 2014 … Sara Dickey ranks third on UE's all-time scoring list with 1,528 career points … Shyla McKibbon-Puelston is the next target on the all-time scoring list for Sara Dickey. McKibbon-Puelston finished her Aces career in 2002 with 1,626 career points … Sasha Robinson is six rebounds away from entering UE's all-time top 10 in the category.

