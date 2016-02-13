Police find $20,000 worth of meth during traffic stop

Two people were arrested during a traffic stop after police say they found more than 450 grams of crystal meth in their car door.

We’re told the street value of the meth is approximately $20,000.

25-year-old Tyshecqua M. Cook and 25-year-old Travontae R. Franklin, both of Indianapolis, are facing several drug charges.

Police say a trooper pulled them over on Highway 41 around 5:30 a.m. for a defective taillight and for not using a turn signal. The trooper smelled marijuana, so a Vanderburgh County sheriff's deputy and K-9 came to assist. That's when the officers say they found the meth in one of the door panels.

The two were sent to the Gibson County Jail.

