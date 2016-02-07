Buss Shines as Indiana Stays Unbeaten at Home

Indiana doesn't make excuses.



Just ask Jenn Anderson.



The junior center never allowed Nebraska's leading scorer Jessica Shepard to get comfortable in the post Sunday. Shepard finished below her per-game average with 18 points and 11 turnovers, just one of the many frustrations Anderson helped Indiana in getting past Nebraska in a 59-47 defensive win.



And she did it with a broken finger.



"You've got to put that on the back burner," Anderson said. "We knew we had to make every possession tough on her. The focus and the prep was to get her at least two steps off the lane, so when she was settling for jumpers, we knew that we did our job correctly tonight."



The Cornhuskers (16-7, 7-5) entered Assembly Hall having won seven of their last eight. But the Hoosiers (15-9, 7-5) were able to take away their strengths in a defensive-oriented win.



Shepard's 11 giveaways fueled 25 total for Nebraska, 14 of which came from Indiana steals. Without Shepard on her A-game, the Cornhuskers struggled to get their offense going, shooting just 36 percent on the day and 2-of-13 from long range.



The Hoosiers shut down Husker guard Natalie Romeo, who leads the nation in 3-point makes per game, to 0-7 from the beyond the arc.



"On a day where we didn't shoot the ball with terrific accuracy, I thought our defense was the reason why we got the good win today," head coach Teri Moren said.



Indiana got off to a slow start shooting, but were lifted by a pair of double-doubles from sophomore guard Tyra Buss and sophomore forward Amanda Cahill.



Buss' 17 points and 11 rebounds amounted to her second of back-to-back double-doubles, and the fourth of her career.



For Cahill, 16 points and 13 rebounds tally to her seventh double-double of the year. She has reached double digit scoring in all but two games this season.



"It's just what she does," Moren said. "There's just a tremendous amount of trust from me and the staff and her teammates in Cahill."



The Hoosiers shooting got stronger in every period. After trailing by one in the first quarter, they went into halftime up six, and responded with a definitive second half of basketball, taking a 10-point lead at the end of third and leading by as many as 16 in a 12-point final.



The Hoosiers are off to their best home start ever at 11-0, and have beaten the most ranked opponents, three, since 2001-02.



At 7-5 in the Big Ten, Hoosiers move up to sixth in the standings with their most conference wins since 2009-10. Having taken care of business at home this week against two quality Big Ten teams, Moren said the Hoosiers now need to show the conference that they can do the same on the road.



"We play well at home — that's what other teams in the Big Ten think," she said. "So the challenge for now is figuring out how to get on the road and get our second Big Ten victory.



"Those are difficult to get, but we know we can do it."

Courtesy: IUHoosiers.com