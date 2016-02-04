14NEWS gets a tour of downtown hotel development in Evansville

Drivers probably noticed progress is now moving vertically on the hotel site in downtown Evansville.

Our cameras were rolling as steel posts to frame out the meeting rooms on the north end of the building, were put in place.

That's the next big phase.

Ryan Dejean, the project manager for Hunt Construction, says workers will pour the last slab of concrete for the base structure on Friday.

Dejean added that putting steel posts in place, means crews are inching closer to framing out the second floor.

Project managers and city officials will give an update on the hotel progress at Monday night's city council meeting, but we wanted a sneak peek.

