Loose manhole cover causes three accidents in Evansville during thunderstorm

Three accidents, all in the same place, all because of a stray manhole cover.

That's what happened late Tuesday night when torrential downpours doused the Tri-state.

Drivers on Diamond Avenue had to navigate around a loose manhole cover in the roadway. Some made it through. Others weren't so lucky.



Our reporter Jess Raatz spoke with one driver who had a frightening encounter with the open manhole.

Click above to watch the whole story.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.