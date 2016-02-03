Loose manhole cover causes three accidents in Evansville during - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Loose manhole cover causes three accidents in Evansville during thunderstorm

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Three accidents, all in the same place, all because of a stray manhole cover.

That's what happened late Tuesday night when torrential downpours doused the Tri-state.

Drivers on Diamond Avenue had to navigate around a loose manhole cover in the roadway.  Some made it through.  Others weren't so lucky.

Our reporter Jess Raatz spoke with one driver who had a frightening encounter with the open manhole. 

