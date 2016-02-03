EPD officers hoop it up with area kids

Nothing like a little hoops for Evansville Police!

One Evansville woman sent us this video above, capturing some EPD officers playing basketball with her kids.

The officers stopped, in between runs, and played basketball with some kids on Harlan Avenue.

Police Chief Billy Bolin says this is exactly what he wants officers to do.

Get out of their cruisers and meet the people.

" If a kid is playing basketball, or throwing a football, just hop out and be a kid with them," says Chief Bolin.

" I think that's the best way we can build relationships."

Funny side note, Chief Bolin says he would prefer the officers not block as many of the kids shots, next time.

