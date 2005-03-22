Isacord Thread & Yen Met Metallic Thread
Isacord can be used for regular sewing, serging, quilting and embroidery.
It comes in over 300 colors and we stock them all!
Yen Met is the easiest to use metallic thread we have ever used. It is available in solid and multi colors.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
