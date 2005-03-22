Bernina Sewing Club

This sewing club is designed for all brands of sewing machines, sergers and embroidery machines.

We normally meet the last Friday and Saturday that are together each month.

Yearly dues are $35 a year, which allows you a 10% discount on all itmes you purchase from our shop through the year, excluding sale items and machines. You may just pay as you attend for a $5.00 fee per person, per meeting.

Each meeting has a different theme. Click here to find out when the next Sewing Club Meeting will take place.