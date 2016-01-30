Donations pour in for those affected by Newburgh apt. fire

Donations continue to pour in for the more than two dozen people affected by Wednesday night's fire at Beaver Creek Apartments in Newburgh.

[PREVIOUS: Fire crews respond to 3-alarm blaze in Newburgh]

When Debbie Moody saw the fire at Beaver Creek Apartments, she knew she had to help. She called a few friends, asked what she could do and set up the 'Beaver Creek Helping Hands' Facebook group. That group, now 165 strong, caught the attention of the community.

Since Friday afternoon, Moody says the amount of donations has tripled, thanks to the generosity of friends and strangers.

Moody says no victims have come to pick up items.

She says they'll be at the American Legion post in Newburgh all day Sunday and she can be contacted through the group's Facebook page.

