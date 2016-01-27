Junior Achievement launches fund raising campaign

Junior Achievement has launched a major fundraising campaign.

The non-profit hopes to raise $1.2 million dollars by June.

Junior Achievement helps underprivileged and at-risk students succeed, by teaching work-readiness and career skills.

The goal is to raise more money so they can help even more students.

Junior Achievement is more than half-way to their goal, already raising more than $800,000.

