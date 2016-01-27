Name of suspect in shooting outside Evansville restaurant releas - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Name of suspect in shooting outside Evansville restaurant released

Officers say the suspect dropped this gun during the chase. Officers say the suspect dropped this gun during the chase.
Officers walking back behind apartments where gun was found. Officers walking back behind apartments where gun was found.
Tryan Howard, 23. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Tryan Howard, 23. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The name of the suspect arrested after a shooting outside a restaurant on the southeast side has been released.

Police tell 14NEWS it happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday night outside the Hardee's on Covert Avenue.

Officers say two groups of people started arguing outside the Hardee's when 23-year-old Tryan Howard, of Evansville, pulled a gun and opened fire.

A woman, not involved in the confrontation, was hit. We're told a bullet grazed her hand.

Howard took off running to a set of apartments down the street. Officers set up a perimeter and spotted him darting between apartment complex buildings.

Officers took off running after Howard, but a K-9 officer caught him a couple seconds later.

Police say officers also recovered a gun he was carrying during the chase.

Howard is currently being held in the Vanderburgh Co. Jail without bond. He is facing several charges including battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly