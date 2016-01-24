Mavericks Win on the Road, for Second Staight Day

On the second game of a back-to-back, the Kentucky Mavericks beat the Indianapolis Diesels 99-89. The win is the second against the Diesels this season. The winning streak for the Mavericks is also now to 98 straight, a record in the world of professional basketball.



The game started off different than the Mavericks have been used this season, trailing after the first quarter 23-21.



The second quarter was back to Maverick basketball scoring 27. The Maverick defense also locked down, leading at half 48-45. The points total for the mavericks was a season low for a half.



The third quarter started where the second quarter left off. Kentucky got hot, scoring 31 and pushed their lead to 13. The Mavericks led after three quarters 79-66.



Tony Hooper, point guard for the Mavericks discussed how they got back into the game. “I came in and gave us energy that we really needed. They key was the strategy Coach Tucker gave us to feed the bigs. He felt like that was a mismatch we could take advantage of.” Coach Tucker was right. Starting forward Brandon Davis had a season high in points scoring 20.



The Mavericks are used to playing with the lead, even if they are on the road. Controlling the pace, the Mavericks held onto their double digit lead to win 99-89. Anthony Jackson led the team in scoring again with 21 points and PJ Couisnard chipped in with 15.



Hooper bragged about the teams defense as the most important factor to tonight win. "Any one can be the player of the game any day. The key for us is defense. Coach really stressed that stopping the fast break points."



The Kentucky Mavericks travel back to Racine, Wisconsin to take on the Storm on Friday, January 29. Then they go back home to face the Storm again on Sunday, January 31 at 7 pm in the Owensboro Sportscenter.



